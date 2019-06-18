VJET X for automotive serial production

voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that VJET X, its new technology for additive mass manufacturing, will be presented to the public for the first time at next week's GIFA show in Germany. GIFA is the world's leading trade fair for casting technology and takes place from 25 to 29 June 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005915/en/

VJET X 3D Printer for Additive Mass Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

VJET X for Automotive Serial Production

Integrated into conventional casting lines, VJET X printers are believed to be the most powerful additive manufacturing technology for the cost-efficient serial-production of complex sand cores for the casting of metal components.

VJET X printers are 10x faster than previous models, which results in a layering speed of less than 5 seconds.

Inorganic binder system for zero emissions during core printing, storage and when using the sand cores in the casting process.

Integrated into fully automated handling systems for pre- and postprocesses like loading and unloading of the 3D printers; cleaning of the printed parts via robotic systems; transport of sand cores to casting lines.

A new process unit is at the heart of VJET X and makes additive mass manufacturing possible. It is a combination of multiple printing and recoating units which move with unparalleled speed (layer time below five seconds). It is believed to be the most advanced piece of technology in the additive manufacturing industry. The new technology, to be first commercialized with a premium German car manufacturer and integrated into conventional casting lines, can for example be used in the additive mass manufacturing of complex water jacket cores in metal casting applications. Water jacket cores are used for the precise temperature management in not only internal combustion engines, but also electric motors, inverters and battery systems. Efficient temperature management improves overall vehicle performance. Together with its industrial partners, voxeljet will present the new VJET X and VX1000-S printers at the GIFA show from 25 to 29 June 2019 in Duesseldorf (Germany).

Presentation at GIFA Show

For further information and a live demonstration at GIFA in Duesseldorf please get in contact with gifa2019@voxeljet.com or +49 821 7483 172.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance. Any statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''intends,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''aims,'' or other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, business outlook, the potential application of new technology and new materials and their impact on future business, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control and that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those risks identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005915/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Johannes Pesch

Director Investor Relations and Business Development

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

Office: +49 821 7483172