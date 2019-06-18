Playa Hotels & Resorts Awarded Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group Mexico

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), was honored with the Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group industry award for the management of its resorts in Mexico, as well as several other top accolades at TravelAge West's annual WAVE Awards gala recently held in Marina del Ray, California.



These awards are notable for the breadth of travel industry coverage, with over 180 travel companies spanning airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental, rail, tour operators and travel insurance - all vying for recognition from travel agent professionals and the editorial team at TravelAge West.

"The hospitality industry is one of the fastest growing and competitive sectors in the world. At Playa, we are privileged to be trusted with managing, marketing and operating iconic global brands such as Hyatt and Hilton as well as establishing brands relatively new to the North American market such as Jewel Resorts and Panama Jack Resorts. As Playa continues to grow its portfolio of exceptional all-inclusive luxury resorts, it is especially rewarding to be recognized among a very talented field as being the Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group," said Kevin Froemming, Playa's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to Playa's recognition as a top hotel group, Playa also received the heavily sought-after award for Best All-Inclusive Resort for Weddings, Mexico at its famed Hyatt Ziva Cancun resort in Mexico.

"We see tremendous opportunity and growth in the weddings/romance segment of the market. Not only do our resorts particularly shine as having the best location in some of the world's most desirable destinations, our ability to stay ahead of the curve in innovation is the key to continually exceeding even the most discerning of our guests' expectations," said Howard Tanenbaum, Senior Vice President, Sales.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.