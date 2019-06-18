Cummins Westport Inc. ("CWI") today announced that Gordon Exel of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems") has been appointed as President of CWI effective July 8, 2019. Gordon previously held the position of President of CWI in 2014.

Bart van Aerle, current CWI President, will be returning to a senior leadership position at Westport Fuel Systems.

"We are very pleased to have Gordon return to Cummins Westport," said Roe East, Cummins Director of Global Off-Highway Product Strategy, and Chairman of CWI. "He brings a wealth of natural gas industry experience and strong leadership that will help ensure CWI's continued success."

Gordon joined Westport in 2002 as Vice President and General Manager, Americas for CWI. In 2012 he moved to Westport Fuel System's European office in Lyon, France, as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In 2014 he was appointed President of CWI and in 2015 he returned to Westport as Vice President, Heavy Duty Trucks. In 2015 he was also appointed Chairman of NGVAmerica and helped lead that organization through a significant transition.

Prior to joining Westport, Gordon was a Vice President in the banking information technology industry following a career at Xerox where he progressed into his last role as General Manager Channels Business. He has an MBA in Digital Technology Management from Royal Roads University in Canada.

About Cummins Westport Inc.

Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 5.9 to 12 liter spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Cummins Westport is a joint venture of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT TSX: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions technologies that allow engines to operate on clean-burning fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), Propane (LPG), hydrogen, and biofuels such as landfill gas.

