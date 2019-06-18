Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting"), which was originally scheduled to be held on March 14, 2019, but later adjourned pending the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order against the Company.

At the Meeting, the Company conditionally elected Sou Wa Wong, Sean Webster and Dan Placzek as the new directors of the Company. Their election is conditional upon the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order, and the receipt of the written consents to act as a director from the elected nominees by the Company. Pending the satisfaction, removal or waiver of those conditions, the existing slate of directors will continue to serve as the directors of the Company.

The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order.

All other items proposed at the Meeting were also approved including the appointment of K.R, Margetson Ltd. as auditors, the approval of the Company's stock option plan, and the approval of the 20:1 consolidation of the Company's common shares.

