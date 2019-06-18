GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Grupo Gicsa Announces Changes to Investor Relations Department

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV: GICSA), a leading Mexican company specialized in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices, industrial buildings and mixed-use properties, announced today, that as part of the Company's program to optimize operating costs, it opted to merge the Treasury Department and the Investor Relations Department effective June 14, 2019. As of this date, Mr. Luis Armando Botello Thompson, who served as Investor Relations Officer since November 2018, left the Company and his functions will be assumed by Mrs. Avril Carenzzo.

Avril Carenzzo, who has served as Treasury Officer at the Company since 2017, holds a Degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and has more than 14 years of experience in Administration and Finance, including various senior positions in treasury, finance, risk management, budget control, investor relations, financial planning and analysis.

GRUPO GICSA reiterates to investors that it will continue to follow the best corporate practices in matters of corporate governance and disclosure information to the investor community. The Investor Relations Department is available for any questions or comments at: acarenzzo@gicsa.com.mx or 52 (55) 51 48 04 00 ext. 4609.

About the Company

GICSA is a leading company in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and industrial warehouses well known for their high quality standards, which transform and create new development spaces, lifestyles and employment in Mexico, in accordance to its history and executed projects. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned 15 income-generating properties, consisting of nine shopping malls, five mixed use projects (which include four shopping malls, four corporate offices and one hotel), and one corporate office buildings, representing a total Gross Leasable Area (GLA) 836,302 square meters, and a Proportional GLA of 697,219 square meters. Since June 2015, GICSA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker (BMV: GICSA B).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainty. The words "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "believes", "expects", "seeks" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Grupo GICSA warns readers that declarations and/or estimates mentioned in this document, or stated by Grupo GICSA's management team, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could be in function of various factors that are out of Grupo GICSA's control. Future expectations reflect Grupo GICSA's judgement at the date of this document. Grupo GICSA reserves the right or obligation to update information contained in the report or derived from it. Past or present performance is not an indicator of future performance. Grupo GICSA warns that a significant number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from estimates, objectives, expectations, and intentions expressed in this report. Neither the Company or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents or employees may be held responsible before third parties (including shareholders) for any investment, decision, or action taken in relation to the information included in this document, or by any special damage or similar that may result.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avril Carenzzo

+52 (55) 51 48 04 00 ext. 4609

acarenzzo@gicsa.com.mx

Yinneth Lugo

+52 (55) 51 48 04 02

ylugo@gicsa.com.mx

+ (52) 55 5148 04 00

inversionistas@gicsa.com.mx

