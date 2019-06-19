XTRA Bitcoin, Inc: Officers, Directors and Merger Details

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / THERAPY CELLS, INC. (OTC Pink: TCEL) Therapy Cells, Inc. has been unsuccessful in raising the required capital to pursue the FDA approval of the growing of Tendon and Articular cartilage for autotransplantation into humans. Their rights to the patents have expired. They are excited to have received Board and Shareholder approval to go forward with a merger of Therapy Cells Inc. and XTRA Bitcoin Inc of Fruitland, Idaho. TCEL has elected new directors and appointed new officers to facilitate the merger which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.

Paul Knudson, Jacob Veatch, and Matthew Timpson were elected as Directors. Officers are: Paul Knudson, President, Mary A Veatch, Secretary, and Gregory Knudson, Treasurer.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc (XTRA) was created on December 11, 2017 by conversion of JR Development LLC, (an Idaho LLC formed December 22, 2005)in anticipation of merging its developing crypto-mining business with Xtra Energy Corporation (XTPT). XTRA commenced bitcoin mining in March 2018. When that proposed merger did not come to fruition, XTRA's crypto-mining assets were divested on May 31, 2018 to form affiliate Xtra Crypto Mining Inc. and divested its residential subdivision development land to affiliate The Pines Townhomes LLC on July 9, 2018.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc's president, Paul Knudson, will oversee the merger with TCEL and manage the development of its bitcoin mining business as a publicly trading company. XTRA leased facilities with 2MW of electrical capacity on June 1, 2019 and is seeking funding for acquisition of new ASIC mining equipment, electrical infrastructure, and installation.

