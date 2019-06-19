Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Invited to the Opening Ceremony of North America-China Dragon Business Association

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Harvard Club in New York held the opening ceremony of the North America-China Dragon Business Association. There were many important guests at the event, such as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman from Dragon Business of China, Sherry Li, president of Thompson Education Center and many local businesses and individuals. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and positive energy for the economic development of the global business leaders. After the event, the Dragon Business Association group was invited to the NYGOP Empire Club Reception event featuring Chairman Edward Cox.

That morning, the Dragon Business Association group visited Thompson Education Center's project site, located in Upstate New York. The goal is to build a bridge and create a platform between the two parties to share talent, resources, technology, business opportunities and other possibilities to help create a better and healthier international business atmosphere. The Dragon Business Association group also visited the United Nations Headquarters.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new education community in Sullivan County, New York. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, and education institutions. This combined effort will provide a great number of students to attend the education center.

To date, the professional teams have gone through several meetings with the planning board and zoning board of Town of Thompson. TEC Project has received three well permits, one road permit and currently on its way of obtaining an additional five well permits. The construction road is completed. Each Professional Team is working diligently to keep the project on track and moving forward.

Thompson Education Center has been working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy.

