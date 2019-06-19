Blockium kicks off its PTO with BitForex exchange to let traders maximize profits with minimal risk

Blockium, the innovative financial gamification platform created by Fokoya, is launching its IEO on BitForex exchange to upgrade UX for traders while doubling their profits in its improved token economy

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / -- Blockium , the leading P2P trading platform and creator of (BOK), is announcing the launch of its IEO via BitForex , the digital crypto exchange platform. Blockium makes trading against friends, colleagues, and strangers possible at any budget size, using its advanced blockchain and tokenized technology.

Have you ever considered trading stocks or cryptocurrency? What about making a first-time investment just to see if you can make a profit? True, it takes a lot of cash to make an initial investment, and when you're unfamiliar with the practice, there's a lot of risk involved. Most new traders aren't willing to waste away their money due to inexperience or lack of stock knowledge. That's why Blockium launched its trading competitions technology, the platform built for financial markets, that gives users the ability to trade directly against other traders for the first time ever, using its end-to-end solution and advanced integrations.

Blockium's IEO will be administered through Bitforex cryptocurrency exchange to raise funds for the company's newly issued token, aiming to help crypto holders invest their tokens while doubling profits on an accessible blockchain infrastructure. Complete tokenization of Blockium will effectively meet the needs of both novice and senior traders by upgrading the user experience with newly added values and features embedded within platform, including an accepted entrance fee that suits any budget imaginable. Blockium empowers its trading community by allowing users to become investors and unofficial partners when holding its exclusive token, which they can compete with and turn great profit.

"An IEO through BitForex is the perfect approach for Blockium to take as we begin an outreach strategy that penetrates the Asian market through the exchange's branches in the region," said Gilad Raz, CEO of Blockium. "Fundraising via IEO will allow Blockium to consistently develop company activities and technology, as well as the platform's token economy, with an optimized product that acts as a gaming competition resource to anyone the trading world. Tokenization is key, as it will create b2b opportunities for us in the future, while meeting the needs of our crypto community immediately."

The total supply under the token name and symbol Blockium (BOK) is 650,000,000 at an IEO volume of 8% on both Bitforex and Coineal exchange (4% each). The issue price will be offered at USD 0.023, as Blockium pursues a total hard cap of USD 1.2M.

About Blockium:

Founded in 2017, Blockium is a leading P2P technology manufacturer utilizing blockchain and smart peer-to-peer technology to create a unique, online social experience. The technology reimagines the way users interact with each other, while driving new revenue streams with revolutionary features. The result is an unparalleled user experience for the crowd. To date, the company has raised substantial value in equity capital, with its February 2019 funding round closed on the basis of a $10M valuation.

