sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,353 Euro		-0,001
-0,17 %
WKN: A1C024 ISIN: CNE100000Q43 Ticker-Symbol: EK7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,35
0,387
18.06.
0,349
0,397
18.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0,353-0,17 %