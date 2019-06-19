Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced the appointment of Maritza McIntyre and Sofinnova Partners, represented by Cédric Moreau, to its Board of Directors, pursuant to their nomination at the Annual General Meeting held on June 11, 2019 in Paris, France.

"We are delighted to welcome Maritza and Cédric. Both recognized for their skills and expertise, they are a great addition to our Board of Directors," commented Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. "Maritza brings extensive experience and expertise in regulatory affairs, which will be extremely valuable as we prepare for the regulatory filing of GS010."

Maritza McIntyre, PhD, has 20 years of experience in the development, evaluation and regulation of biological and small molecule products within startup biotech firms, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and as a consultant. Dr. McIntyre was a product reviewer and ultimately Branch Chief in the Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies at FDA/CBER. She has since worked in senior roles in regulatory affairs and product development at Bavarian Nordic, REGENXBIO, NanoCor Therapeutics and Bamboo Therapeutics. As president of Advanced Therapies Partners, Dr. McIntyre provides strategic regulatory and product development advice to biotech companies, academics, and venture capital firms. She has proven success in defining development strategies for products with complex regulatory challenges. She has also been involved in the preparation of some of the first BLA and MAA submissions for gene therapy products to FDA and EMA. Dr. McIntyre received a Ph.D. in virology from the University of Chicago and graduated magna cum laude with an Honors B.S. in biology from Wayne State University.

"I am pleased to be joining GenSight's Board, and am excited to work with management at this critical time in the development of their cutting edge gene therapies to treat patients with severe inherited ocular diseases for which there are unmet medical needs," commented Maritza McIntyre

Cédric Moreau is a Partner in the Crossover investment team at Sofinnova Partners. He has 18 years of experience in life sciences investment banking and brings his transactional expertise in the biopharma industry. Previously, Cédric was Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Corporate Finance at Oddo BHF, where the team was top ranked in 2017 in the European biotech equity capital market deals league tables. Prior to this, he was Director at Bryan Garnier Co where he completed several sizeable cross border transactions, including NASDAQ listings for European companies. Before his corporate finance career, he spent 10 years as a Healthcare Equity Analyst and was several times EXTEL top ranked at Natixis and Fortis. He was in charge of both listed biotech and pharma companies coverage. Cédric holds a Master's in Economics and post-graduate diploma in Finance and Taxation (Sorbonne) and diploma from the Société Française des Analystes Financiers (SFAF).

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at GenSight, a company with the ambition to bring to market innovating gene therapies providing a true clinical benefit to patients affected by severe retinal degenerative diseases," commented Cédric Moreau

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

