Solidium has today conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 4.4 million Tieto shares from EVRY's largest shareholder Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, acting through the company Lyngen Holdco S.A.R.L.
BrancheSonstige Technologie
AktienmarktSonstige
Zeit
Aktuelle Nachrichten
08:05
|Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM HAS ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT OF TIETO SHARES
Di
|Tieto to pick up Evry in NOK 13bn deal: Finland-based technology company Tieto has agreed to acquire Norwegian rival Evry ...
Di
|Tieto scoops up Evry in $1.5 billion deal to create Nordic digital consultancy
Di
|Finland's Tieto to give £1.2 billion for Nordic peer Evry
Di
|Finland's Tieto in $1.5 billion deal to buy Nordic peer Evry
