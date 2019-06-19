sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,68 Euro		+1,10
+4,30 %
WKN: 870798 ISIN: FI0009000277 Ticker-Symbol: TTEB 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIETO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,70
26,96
09:05
19.06.2019 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM HAS ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT OF TIETO SHARES

Solidium has today conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 4.4 million Tieto shares from EVRY's largest shareholder Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, acting through the company Lyngen Holdco S.A.R.L.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)