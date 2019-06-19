Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announced today that it has signed two long-term supply agreements with Marathon Petroleum Company for a total of up to 900 tonnes per day oxygen for Marathon Petroleum's Refineries in Texas City, Texas and Garyville, Louisiana. The two agreements mark a growing relationship between the two companies and nearly double the amount of oxygen Air Liquide will supply Marathon Petroleum in total. Both sites are located on the Gulf Coast.

At Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, Air Liquide will increase its current oxygen delivery by 400 tonnes per day. And in Garyville, Louisiana, Air Liquide will increase oxygen delivery by up to as much as 500 tonnes per day.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil refining capacity across 16 refineries.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member, Air Liquide Group, said: "Air Liquide is pleased to build upon its existing relationship with Marathon Petroleum and further expand its portfolio of investments in the U.S. The two new supply agreements with Marathon Petroleum further demonstrate Air Liquide's ability to develop and scale its capacity across our pipeline networks and safely and reliably serve the growing demand for industrial gases in key geographies."

