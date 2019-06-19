Regulatory News:

Sequa Petroleum N.V. ("The Company") confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 18 June in Amsterdam, all resolutions on the agenda (issued on 13 May and amended on 13 June) were passed by attending shareholders representing 46.02% of the issued share capital of the Company. The appointment of Mr. T. Shabib as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company (agenda item 12(c)) will take effect as per the Bonds ceasing to exist (pursuant to the Bond Restructuring referred to in agenda item 8).

