C-Rad AB: C-RAD announces resignation of board member

C-RAD announces today that Peter Eidensjö has announced that he resigns from the Company's board of directors, effective June 19, 2019.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I thank Peter for his valuable service and great contributions and wish him well in future endeavors," stated Lars Nyberg, Chairman of C-RAD's Board of Directors.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

