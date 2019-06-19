In pursuit of its ambitious 2025 solar goal of 20 GW of installed capacity, Taiwan continues to be an attractive market for foreign companies and investors.Taiwan's ambitious clean energy plans continue to attract overseas investors seeking to tap still sizable market volume. Singaporean clean energy provider Sunseap Group has partnered with Pacific Green Energy Co Ltd in a joint venture to develop 100 MW of PV capacity in Taiwan. According to an announcement of the arrangement, the generation capacity will be built over the next three years and consist of multiple smaller assets. Sunseap said ...

