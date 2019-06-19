EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 JUNE 2019 SHARES GLASTON OYJ ABP: NEW SHARES A maximum of 38 313 595 new shares (GLA1VN0119) of the share issue of Glaston Oyj Abp will be traded as new shares as of 20 June 2019. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: GLA1VN0119 ISIN code: FI4000387345 Orderbook id: 174670 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 20 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 19.6.2019 OSAKKEET GLASTON OYJ ABP: VÄLIAIKAISET OSAKKEET Glaston Oyj Abp:n osakeannin väliaikaiset osakkeet (GLA1VN0119), enintään 38.313.595 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 20.6.2019 alkaen. Väliaikaisten osakkeiden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: GLA1VN0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000387345 id: 174670 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 20.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260