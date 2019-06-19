Competition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those wanting to return to Ireland

Over the past decade, CurrencyFair has helped Irish nationals move abroad by providing low-cost money transfers without compromise. Now, the international money transfer service is helping those who want to return home with a uniquely Irish competition.

Jarlath Regan, creator and host of An Irishman Abroad podcast (Photo: Business Wire)

CurrencyFair is offering Irish people living abroad the chance to win* a relocation package valued at €30,000 to go toward the costs of returning to Ireland, including a year of rental accommodation, flights and car insurance.

To enter, Irish emigrants are invited to visit www.currencyfair.com/comehome to tell CurrencyFair what home means to them and why the time is right to return to Ireland by sharing stories, photos and videos. Entries for the competition close on August 31, 2019, and one deserving winner will be chosen by a panel of three judges.

"There are about three-and-a-half million Irish citizens currently living outside of Ireland. When you think about why they might like to come back, it boils down to a single common reason: Ireland is home," said Jarlath Regan, creator and host of An Irishman Abroad podcast and CurrencyFair brand ambassador. "The chance to win a competition like this could be life changing for someone simply wanting to come back to Ireland."

Regan joins other notable Irish personalities who will select a winner, including one of Ireland's biggest YouTube sensations, Clisare, and Stephen Palmer, founder of the go-to blog for Irish expats in Australia, Irish Around Oz.

"We know that moving to a new country including returning to your home country can be complicated, which is why we work so hard to ensure that moving money with us is simple, fast and safe," said CurrencyFair CEO, Paul Byrne. "Ireland is thriving again and it's an exciting place to live right now, but it's not without its challenges for returning emigrants. Our competition will help someone hit the ground running and make a fresh start at home."

CurrencyFair has always prioritized making money transfers simple and fair, by combining the latest foreign exchange technology with 5-star, 'excellent' Trustpilot-rated customer service and processes that are easy to understand and use.

For each competition entry, CurrencyFair will make a €10 donation to Focus Ireland, the country's leading not-for-profit working to prevent people becoming, remaining or returning to homelessness.

* Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Competition closes 11:59pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Open to those over the age of 18 who are legally able to reside in the Republic of Ireland. One (1) Grand Prize to be won consisting of one year's rent valued at €2250 per month for one year to a total of €27,000, flights for winner valued up to €2000 and car insurance for one year valued up to €1000. The total prize value is €30,000. One entry per person. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and application of judging criteria. Winner must claim prize and relocate to the Republic of Ireland within a six (6) month period of being notified as the winner. See currencyfair.com/comehome for full competition terms and conditions.

About CurrencyFair

CurrencyFair is an international money transfer platform focused on providing the best available exchange rates and experience for customers who need to send money and make payments overseas. CurrencyFair's 150,000-strong user-community have traded more than €8 billion and saved more than €205 million using the service. Our unique peer-to-peer model and secure, state-of-the-art technology, raises the industry standard in designing technology-led foreign currency services for web, IOS and Android use. The company has offices in Ireland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, and announced plans to expand further across Asia in 2019 after acquiring Convoy Payments (Hong Kong) in 2018.

