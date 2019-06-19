A recreation of the original "Okura Health Club" aiming to become Tokyo's leading "urban oasis"

Hotel Okura Tokyo Co., Ltd. today announced that The Okura Tokyo, due to open on September 12 2019, will offer among its many guest amenities the "Okura Fitness Spa ANNAYAKE" beauty and wellness facility. This new facility represents a rebirth of the "Okura Health Club", which earned a solid reputation providing personal health care in the original Hotel Okura Tokyo for more than 40 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005292/en/

Image of "Okura Fitness Spa ANNAYAKE" (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to a fitness facility, the new facility will feature a spa operated by the French cosmetics and beauty treatment provider "ANNAYAKE", marking the debut of this famous European brand in Japan. This will offer both men and women the finest quality relaxation and refreshment facilities in the capital.

"Okura Fitness Spa ANNAYAKE" will be located on the 27th floor of The Okura Prestige Tower, one of The Okura Tokyo's two high-rise buildings. It will incorporate three aspects of luxury and convenience:

Effortless access

A dedicated elevator will run directly from the hotel lobby to the new facility on the 27th floor. A single reception area will service both the fitness facility and the spa, creating an open and welcoming atmosphere.

Excellence

From its commanding location on the 27th floor, the new facility will offer panoramic views of the city. In common with the guest rooms and other facilities in the new hotel, the Okura Fitness Spa ANNAYAKE will combine sophistication and relaxation with world-class support for guests.

Exclusivity

In the spa facility, the French cosmetics and beauty treatment provider "ANNAYAKE" will develop a dedicated Okura treatment menu combining beauty and healing know-how and techniques from East and West. They will also offer an "urban treatment" course providing a combination of refreshment and relaxation designed for those with hectic city schedules.

The "Okura Fitness Spa ANNAYAKE" will offer guests the following facilities:

club salon

gym

relaxation salon

spa treatment room

25m swimming pool

bathrooms

dry sauna steam sauna

The Okura Tokyo will reprise the former Hotel Okura Tokyo's famed traditional Japanese beauty as well as its cherished simplicity and elegance. The Okura Heritage Wing will offer "traditional luxury" while the neighboring The Okura Prestige Tower will feature "contemporary luxury".

About Hotel Okura Tokyo Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Tokyo opened in Tokyo's Toranomon district as a "Uniquely Japanese World-Class Hotel" in 1962. Since then, we have welcomed many guests and continued to pioneer developments in the hotel industry in Japan. Reflecting the motto of our founder Kishichiro Okura "A Harmony of Japanese Beauty and International Service" we provide services under the Okura's "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hotelokura.co.jp/tokyo/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005292/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Mr. Hiroaki Matsumoto, Mrs. Kazuko Oguri

Public Relations

Hotel Okura Tokyo Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81 (0)3 224 6731

E-mail: pr@tokyo.hotelokura.co.jp