INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Announcement of two potential new issuances on the debt capital markets

Indigo Group announces its intention to raise new funding with a combination of both a bond issue for an amount of up to 100 million euros in the form of a tap on the 1.625% 700 million euros initial tranche maturing on 19 April 2028 and a new issue of up to 150 million euros under the format of a German NSV private placement with a 20y maturity.

The proceeds would allow the Group to continue the development of its long-term infrastructure portfolio, diversify its funding and extend its debt maturity profile with long-dated placements while benefiting from attractive market conditions.

Indigo Group is rated BBB/Stable by Standard & Poor's.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

www.group-indigo.com

