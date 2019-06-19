The acquisition supports BearingPoint's overall growth objectives, increases its critical mass in the UK, and broadens its public service capabilities

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint made a strategic move by acquiring Prederi, a leading consultancy focused on public services in the UK. The acquisition supports BearingPoint's overall growth objectives, strengthens its presence in the UK, and broadens its public service capabilities. With this transaction, two highly profitable companies join forces. Prederi provides expert advice and consultancy and serves a large number of prestigious UK public sector clients. For many years, Prederi has been generating stable revenue streams. The Prederi team now expands BearingPoint's expertise and capabilities in one of the largest and most competitive public services markets in Europe.

"With the acquisition of Prederi we are continuing our growth strategy in selected markets with consultancies that are highly focused and strongly differentiated," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. "Prederi's portfolio is a perfect complement to our public service strategy and supports our strategic growth areas."

"Joining forces with Prederi is an important step as we continue to broaden our capability footprint in the UK. Prederi has a strong strategic, operational and cultural fit with our existing UK business. It is another highly focused acquisition that offers an excellent addition to our portfolio," added James Rodger, Regional Leader UK and Ireland for BearingPoint.

Stewart Johns, Managing Director of Prederi, commented: "We are delighted that Prederi is joining up with BearingPoint. Our passion has always been to provide a high quality and value for money consulting and training service to UK Central and Local Government and the NHS. Being with BearingPoint will enable us to accelerate our growth sustainably and to enhance and extend what we can do for our clients in today's challenging climate. We look forward to working with new colleagues in the UK and Ireland and across Europe to share know-how and develop new solutions for the benefit of the full BearingPoint client base. Most of all, we are excited at the development opportunities that will open up for the Prederi team and those who will join us in the future."

About Prederi

Prederi is a specialist UK public sector consultancy formed in 2012. The firm's clients include the NHS, local government, regulators and a range of Central Government departments, including the Ministry of Defence, Home Office and the Department of Health. Prederi's capability spans finance, strategy, digital, change management, and learning and development, and the firm extends its effect through partnerships with a range of industry players. Prederi has been shortlisted for several industry awards by the UK's Management Consultancy Association (MCA) and Laing Buisson and, in 2016, was recognised by the MCA as Best New Consultancy.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in four units: Consulting, Solutions, Business Services, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, advanced analytics and regulatory requirements; Business Services provides managed services beyond SaaS; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

Annual Report: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005053/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Mike Kronfellner

Global Head Marketing Communications

Tel.: +49 89 540337070

Email: mike.kronfellner@bearingpoint.com