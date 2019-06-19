JPJ GROUP PLC

We are updating our forecasts to reflect JPJ's £490m proposed acquisition of Gamesys. For FY20, our pro forma adjusted EBITDA is 77% higher than for standalone JPJ and we forecast EPS accretion of 10.5%. The £490m consideration will be split between £250m cash (including £175m of add-on facilities) and £240m in 33.7m new JPJ shares. We forecast net debt/EBITDA of 3.1x at YE19, falling rapidly to 2.0x at YE20. On this basis, we believe the company could start to pay dividends in H220, and would be in a position to consider share buybacks. Assuming the deal completes on these terms, JPJ trades at 7.6x EV/EBITDA and 6.4x P/E for FY20.

