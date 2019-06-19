The new government's chief policy thinktank has suggested banning sales of non-electric two and three wheelers in 2025 and cars, trucks and buses five years later as well as forcing public fleets and the cars used by ride hailing apps to be electric.From pv magazine India. The National Institution for Transforming India policy commission (the NITI Aayog), the nation's highest planning body, has proposed bans on non-electric vehicle sales in India as early as 2025. That deadline would apply to two and three-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 150cc with the commission suggesting non-electric ...

