Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship awarded clean ship system contracts with major European shipbuilder

Scanship Holding ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded contracts with a major European shipbuilder for the supply of a total clean ship system for two cruise newbuilds. The newbuilds will enter service in 2022 and 2025. More details will be announced in relation to these contracts at a later stage.

The Scanship contracts includes delivery of systems for food waste processing, garbage handling and wastewater purification, to meet the indutry's highest environmental regulations worldwide and particularly the new regulations now being enforced in the Baltic Sea.

This latest order intake accumulates the total order backlog to a record high level of NOK 700 million.

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

