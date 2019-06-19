Studio, the main customer-facing business for Findel (FDL), is delivering impressive results and improvements across all key performance metrics through its unique digital-first value proposition with integrated consumer credit, which sets it apart from the peers. Despite a recent rebound in the share price the stock remains significantly undervalued for a predominantly online retailer with a strong balance sheet and significant growth opportunities. We forecast a two-year EPS CAGR of 7.3%.

