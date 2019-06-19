Company stock diluted more than 8% to generate gross proceeds of $87 million as the company continues its policy of expansion at a breakneck rate.Polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly has completed a shares placing that amounted to 8.24% of company stock and is expected to have raised HK$860 million (US$87 million) to pay down debt. The manufacturer informed the Hong Kong exchange yesterday it had issued 1,511,000,000 new shares at HK$0.45 per share. Upon announcing its latest fundraising measure, GCL-Poly said the net proceeds would be used to pay down debt. GCL is one of the Chinese solar manufacturers ...

