Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Changes to Management and the Board of Directors

London, United Kingdom, June 19, 2019: Seadrill Partners ("SDLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its Management team and Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2019.

John T. Roche will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors. John has been SDLP's Chief Financial Officer since 2015 and his appointment to CEO comes following the previously announced decision by Mark Morris to step down at the end of June 2019.

Grant Creed will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Grant has been with Seadrill Limited for 8 years, most recently as head of M&A and will continue in this capacity on a part time basis. He is a chartered accountant and prior to joining Seadrill Limited spent 7 years with Deloitte in transaction services and audit roles.

Leif Nelson will join the Board of Directors. Leif has been Seadrill Limited's Chief Operating Officer since 2015 and has over 21 years' experience in the drilling industry. Prior to joining Seadrill Limited he held various operational roles for Transocean and sits on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

Harald Thorstein, Chairman of SDLP commented, "John, Grant and Leif have played integral parts in our business over many years. I congratulate them on these new roles and look forward to continuing our work together. Finally, I would like to thank Mark for his support and valuable contribution during his time as CEO and I wish him well in his future pursuits."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations including with respect to the Company's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards. Although Seadrill Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Seadrill Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Seadrill Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Seadrill Partners' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

