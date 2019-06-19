Hilton Releases Future-Gazing Report To Mark Its 100th Anniversary

Intergalactic getaways, fast-food nutrient pills, 2-3 hour working days and adaptable, personalised rooms that can transport guests everywhere from jungles to mountain ranges; in celebration of its 100th anniversary, today Hilton (NYSE: HLT) predicts the future trends set to dominate the travel and hospitality industry in the next 100 years.

Autonomous shooting travel pods will drop guests off at mesmerising destinations, while miniature eco-systems protected from the elements by bubble-like structures will mirror their surroundings (Photo: Business Wire)

In a report supported by expert insight from the fields of sustainability, innovation, design, human relations and nutrition, findings reveal how the growing sophistication of technology and climate change will impact the hotel industry in the future.

Key predictions for the hotel of the future include:

Personalisation is King

Technology will allow every space, fitting and furnishing to continuously update to respond to an individual's real-time needs the Lobby will conjure up anything from a tranquil spa to a buzzy bar, giving every guest the perfect, personal welcome

From temperature and lighting, to entertainment and beyond, microchips under the skin will enable us to wirelessly control the setting around us based on what we need, whenever we need it

The Human Touch

In a world filled with Artificial Intelligence, human contact and the personal touch will be more critical and sought after than ever

Technology will free up time for hotel staff to focus on what matters most: helping guests to connect with one another and building memorable moments

'Sustainable Everything' The Role of Responsibility

Only businesses that are inherently responsible will survive the next century

Sustainability will be baked into everything about a hotel's design from weather-proofed domes, to buildings made from ocean-dredged plastic

Hotels will act as the Town Hall of any community, managing local resources and contributing to the areas they serve with community-tended insect farms and vertical hydroponic crop gardens

Menu Surprises and Personalisation

Our diets will include more plant-based recipes and some suprising sources of protein Beetle Bolognese, Plankton Pies and Seaweed Green Velvet Cake will be menu staples!

Decadent 3D-printed dinners and room service will provide unrivalled plate personalisation

Chefs will be provided with biometric data for each guest, automatically creating meals based on preferences and nutritional requirements

Futuristic Fitness and Digital Detoxes

Outswim a virtual sea turtle in the pool, or challenge yourself to climb the digital face of Mount Everest, your exercise routine will be as unique as you are. What's more, exercise energy generated from workouts will be used to power the hotel, providing a zero-impact, circular system. Guests could even earn rewards based on reaching workout targets

Pick up where you left off with trackable workouts and holographic personal trainers

Offline will be the new luxury as we seek to find moments of tech-free time

"Since its inception in 1919, Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry, introducing first-to-market concepts such as air-conditioning and in-room televisions. Last year, Hilton also became the first hospitality company to set science-based targets to reduce its environmental impact," said Simon Vincent, EVP President, EMEA, Hilton. "We enter our second century with the same commitment to innovation, harnessing the power of our people and technology to respond to guest demands. Our research paints an exciting future for the hospitality industry, highlighting the growing importance of human interaction in an increasingly tech-centric world."

Futurologist Gerd Leonhard said: "In 2119 we will still be searching for unique experiences, but they will be more personalised than ever. As technology shapes our lives we will seek out moments of offline connection with others, including hotel team members who will help us truly get what we need from our stays. 100 years from now hotels will have to create opportunities to converse, collaborate and connect, delivering moments that matter, individually, to each and every guest."

To find out more, download a copy of Hilton's report outlining the hotel of the future, here: https://newsroom.hilton.com/corporate/news/34328.

About Gerd Leonhard

Gerd is a futurologist, university lecturer and author working across EMEA. Gerd has a wealth of experience discussing future aspects on a range of topics, and is one of the most sought-after speakers and experts in this arena. Gerd is not just a leading expert on the future, he is also a humanist who believes that all scientific and technological progress should further collective human flourishing and has been noted as one of the most influential expertd in Europe. Gerd's work focusses on the future of humanity and technology, digital ethics, artificial intelligence, future-leadership and communications.

