COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 7yr SNP

Post-Stabilisation Notice

19th June 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 500,000,000 1.125% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 22 June 2026

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Dated 16 August 2018

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40N46 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500,000,000 Description: 1.125 % Notes due 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander S.A.

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

ING Bank N.V.

Natwest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.