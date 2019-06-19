sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,775 Euro		-0,24
-0,56 %
WKN: 850501 ISIN: US1101221083 Ticker-Symbol: BRM 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,663
42,855
13:31
42,63
42,86
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY42,775-0,56 %
CATALENT INC44,81-2,40 %