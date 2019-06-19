FindBob Ltd.: FindBob Platform Now Available to Financial Horizons Group's Network of Advisors for Succession Planning and Teaming

Financial Horizons Group, in collaboration with FindBob, announced that BookMark, a web-based succession platform, is now available to the entire network of Financial Horizons Group advisors

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / From personalized succession planning tools to an AI-driven advisor matching and teaming marketplace, Financial Horizons Group (FHG) continues to support the future strength of their advisor network through its BookMark platform, powered by FindBob. The leading digital succession platform, FindBob, has been in partnership with FHG for nearly one year, and as this milestone approaches, FHG is making the platform available to all of their advisors.

Roland Chan, Founder and CEO,

FindBob

"Our partnership with Financial Horizons Group is exciting for us because it means we're even closer to putting the insurance and financial services industry back on solid footing, as it relates to continuity and succession. By providing Financial Horizons Group with the ability to deep dive into their advisors' goals, activities, and current and future status using machine learning and predictive technology, we're enabling them to validate their strategies around their agent intelligence to ensure they've uncovered the gaps and risks and have actionable solutions to address them," said Roland Chan, Chief Executive Officer of FindBob.

"Our research found that the vast majority of agents and advisors get their succession on track when they have the opportunity to access our Advisor Intelligence platform," Chan stated. "Given the ground we have to make up and the size of the problem, our industry needs scalable technology to tackle the crisis by changing succession behavior, and this is something that FindBob has proven capable of time and time again. Our rapid growth across North America is a testament to the pent up demand for a solution to this vexing problem."

"Succession planning is a critical activity for all of our advisors. We seek to support advisors in their planning, and our BookMark platform, powered by FindBob, is a critical aspect of that support," said David Stewart, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Financial Horizons Group.

About Financial Horizons Group

Financial Horizons Group (FHG) is a leading Canadian Managing General Agency (MGA) providing insurance, investment, group benefits and succession planning services to independent financial advisors. FHG is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario and has a network of over 30 offices located across Canada. To learn more, visit www.financialhorizons.com.

About FindBob

FindBob is the leading provider of transition management platforms for the financial services industry; it supports the financial industry and consumers by ensuring practice owners solidify their promise to build practices with continuity plans for long-term stability for their clients while providing opportunities for growth, mergers or partnership. As the fastest growing transition management platform, FindBob is growing rapidly with new life insurance, P&C, and financial services clients across both the United States and Canada.

