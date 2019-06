MPX International Corporation: MPX International to Provide Corporate Update

Presenting on June 26th at The Washington Mayfair Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC PINK: MPXOF) announced it will host both a luncheon and cocktail hour at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London on June 26th where it will provide attendees with a corporate update. It will also host a series of private one-on-one meetings with investors upon request.

MPX International has announced a number of significant milestones recently including:

Completion of the acquisition of HolyWeed, a Swiss-based organic cannabis company

Acquisition of a GMP-ready pharmaceutical facility in Malta and was awarded an LOI to receive a license to import, extract, produce and distribute medical cannabis products in Malta and other international markets

Establishment of a cannabis joint venture with First Growth Holdings in South Africa

Closed an oversubscribed non-brokered Private Placement offering for gross proceeds of $26.9M

Strengthened its Medical Advisory Board with the appointment of Dr Charles Akle to guide European growth initiatives

"With the UK moving to legalize medical cannabis last November and much of Europe also following suit, MPX International is positioning itself to thrive in these emerging markets," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "Our recent strategic milestones speak to this as we continue to expand our footprint globally. From our acquisition of HolyWeed in Switzerland and the new facility in Malta to our joint venture with First Growth Holdings in South Africa and the strengthening of our advisory board to guide our European growth initiatives, we are looking forward to connecting with investors to provide insight into the strategic growth plans we believe are going to drive value."

The presentations will be webcast, with an accompanying PowerPoint presentation, on the MPX International website at http://mpxinternationalcorp.com/

Event Details:

All events are being hosted June 26, 2019 at:

The Washington Mayfair Hotel

5 Curzon Street, Mayfair London

Greater London W1J 5HB

T: + 44(0) 20 7499 7000

Luncheon:

12:00 - 1:30 PM

Lower Madison's

Entrance on Clarges Street

RSVP: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com

Cocktail Hour:

5:00 - 7:00 pm

Lower Madison's

Entrance on Clarges Street

RSVP: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com

Private Investor Meetings:

Please contact Crystal Quast at the following email address to schedule a private investor meeting: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com .

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

For further information, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

www.mpxinternationalcorp.com

