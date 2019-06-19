Zenuity Named Preferred Supplier of AD and ADAS Software Technology to Zhejiang Geely

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenuity, the autonomous and assisted driving software company, has today announced that it is a preferred supplier to Zhejiang Geely Holdings (ZGH), one of the world's fastest growing global car makers with total group sales last year of 2.15m vehicles.

The announcement connects Zenuity to ZGH's global portfolio of automotive brands that includes Volvo Cars, Polestar, LYNK & CO, Geely Auto, Proton, Geometry and Lotus, among others.

Zenuity can, via Veoneer, supply ZGH brands as they develop their own Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Drive (AD) cars and sell its technology to other automotive companies and mobility service providers.

"Our ADAS functionality is already today operating in vehicles on the road, and Zenuity is ideally placed to assist the industry in further developing ground-breaking technology towards AD. Our motivation is simple: increased autonomy in cars will save lives," said Dennis Nobelius, Zenuity's chief executive.

Zenuity also confirmed today that it is on course to provide software that permits unsupervised driving for Volvo's next generation cars.

Later today, investors, analysts, industry experts and the media will also be able to see the benefits of the collaboration between Veoneer and Zenuity in Detroit, Michigan, at Veoneer's Tech day.

At the event, Zenuity ADAS technology will be demonstrated in a moving vehicle for the first time, highlighting its commercial readiness.

The car is equipped with camera-only Automatic Emergency Braking in challenging accident scenarios to improve real-life safety as well as meet future NCAP regulation in 2020 and 2022.

Additionally, the Zenuity's Traffic Assist is demonstrated showcasing the next generation of automation based on Veoneer's camera and radar technology.

Today's announcement comes two years after Zenuity was established as a 50-50 joint venture between Volvo Cars and Veoneer, two Nordic companies whose names are known globally for their leading life-saving automotive technologies.

Notes to editors:

Zenuity is a leading ADAS and AD software provider based in Gothenburg Sweden, Munich Germany, and in Detroit US, with a staff of over 600.

Volvo Cars is a leading global automotive manufacture and mobility service provider. It is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holdings.

Veoneer designs, compiles and sells state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control.

For further information please contact:

Catarina Falkenström

Tel: +46-73-333-11-94

catarina.falkenstrom@zenuity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zenuity/r/zenuity-named-preferred-supplier-of-ad-and-adas-software-technology-to-zhejiang-geely,c2844444

The following files are available for download: