Energous Corporation: Energous Announces the Availability of Developer Kits for Hearing Aid and PSAP Manufacturers

New offering accelerates the development cycle of next generation, wirelessly charged hearing solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the availability of its developer kits for hearing aid and PSAP manufacturers. The developer kits provide manufacturers with the tools and resources they need to enable faster integration of Energous' WattUp technology into future product designs.

The developer kits include one transmitter reference design with power supply, one receiver reference design, a mobile app, a reference design user guide, datasheets, a transmitter schematic and layout, a receiver schematic and layout, software SDK, a developer guide, and antenna design guide. The developer kits are designed to give hearing aid and PSAP manufacturers the ability to easily design and build wirelessly charged devices.

"We have attracted a substantial amount of interest in our WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology, especially in the hearables industry. To support the strong interest we've received in this space, we have launched developer kits that provide hearing aid and PSAP manufacturers with a robust set of tools that enable easy product integration and allow them to deliver more advanced, convenient hearing solutions for all," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "Coil-based charging historically has not been widely adopted in hearing aids due to the large size of the coils, and the complexity of in-ear devices makes it even more challenging to align the transmitter and receiver coils. The small footprint of our technology, among many other unique benefits, gives us a competitive advantage in this market segment and enables WattUp to be implemented into a variety of applications where prior generation, coil-based solutions have not had an impact."

The hearing aid reference design transmitter included in the developer kits incorporates the DA4100, DA3210 and DA14680 ICs, while the reference design receivers incorporate the DA2223 and DA14585 ICs. The DA4100 is a highly integrated system-on-chip RF transmitter IC, while the DA3210 is a high-power, high-efficiency power amplifier (PA) and the DA14680 is a highly power efficent system-on-chip that supports full Bluetooth low energy 4.2 features. On the receiver side, the DA2223 RF-to-DC receiver is an ultra small-sized WLCSP package IC (1.7mm x 1.4mm) which can be connected to up to four small antennas and can be implemented in behind-the-ear and in-the-canal hearable products. The DA14585 is a size-optimized, ultra-low power Bluetooth low energy system-on-chip, which is ideal for small form factor product designs. The complete chipset is available from Energous' manufacturing partner, Dialog Semiconductor.

Some of the advantages WattUp offers over older, coil-based technologies include:

A small footprint allows WattUp to be integrated into products of various form factors, including devices with curved edges or without flat surfaces

Foreign object detection eliminates thermal issues with metal and other materials

Orientation freedom and 90-degree angle support

A common receiver that enables interoperability across all WattUp-enabled devices

In addition to the developer kits, Energous today launched a new section of its website called "Applications" where manufacturers in various industries will have access to information about market-specific WattUp applications. Hearing Aids and PSAPs are the first applications available on the new section and additional market-specific applications will be available in the coming months.

The developer kits are available now to hearing aid and PSAP manufacturers. For more information, please visit: https://energous.com/applications/hearing-aids-and-psaps/

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Energous Public Relations

PR@energous.com

(408) 963-0200

Energous Investor Relations

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com

SOURCE: Energous Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549189/Energous-Announces-the-Availability-of-Developer-Kits-for-Hearing-Aid-and-PSAP-Manufacturers