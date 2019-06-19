New Munich and Amsterdam Hubs Open to Meet Market Demand for Internet and Digital Experience Visibility

ThousandEyes, the company that delivers visibility into the Internet and digital experiences, today announced its European expansion into Germany and Benelux with the opening of sales and services operations in Munich and Amsterdam, marking the next phase of ThousandEyes' rapid worldwide growth. Businesses in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg are at the forefront of innovation and rely heavily on the cloud and Internet to deliver apps and services to their customers and employees. With digital experiences only as good as the Internet they run on, these businesses are now making Internet visibility a top priority.

"We're thrilled to open operations in Munich and Amsterdam to better serve companies in Germany and Benelux that are adopting cloud and demanding better visibility into the Internet and digital experiences, which only ThousandEyes provides," said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO of ThousandEyes. "Our unmatched vantage points throughout the Internet continually measure the digital experience of our customers' critical applications and services. Using ThousandEyes' real-time visual map, customers can immediately see performance bottlenecks and breakpoints and share these with service providers to resolve issues fast, before they impact customers. We believe that moving to the cloud shouldn't mean losing control."

ThousandEyes is already a mission-critical component of the modern IT operations stack for the world's biggest brands and fastest-growing startups including 120+ of the Global 2000, 65+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the top 7 U.S. banks and 3 of the top 4 UK banks. In the past year alone, Credit Suisse recognized ThousandEyes as one of just five companies disrupting traditional enterprise IT in 2018, Network Computing presented ThousandEyes with its inaugural Editor's Innovation Award, and ThousandEyes was named the Best Data-Driven SaaS Product in the 2018 SaaS Awards.

ThousandEyes also publishes research and benchmark studies in the field of Internet performance, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions when moving to or running in the cloud. Recent ThousandEyes research includes the Public Cloud Performance Benchmark Report, which compares network performance and connectivity differences between the big three public cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure, and the Global DNS Performance Benchmark Report, a comprehensive report on the performance of three DNS infrastructures-managed DNS providers, public resolvers, and global roots-designed to provide data to enterprises and SaaS providers on infrastructure that's critical to digital experience. Most recently, ThousandEyes published the Digital Experience Performance Benchmark Report, a comparative analysis of web, infrastructure and network performance metrics from the top digital retail, travel and media websites. These reports are in addition to ongoing Internet incident and outage analyses that are produced and shared publicly immediately following major incidents that have widespread impact.

By expanding into Germany and Benelux, ThousandEyes' global presence now includes offices and operations in San Francisco (HQ), Austin, Dublin, London, New York, Sydney, Tokyo, and now Munich and Amsterdam.

Learn more about ThousandEyes:

Read relevant blogs and research reports on our Dutch and German sites

Subscribe to the ThousandEyes blog

Find current job openings at ThousandEyes

Read the latest ThousandEyes announcements and news coverage

About ThousandEyes

ThousandEyes empowers enterprises to see, understand and improve digital experiences for their customers and employees. The ThousandEyes cloud platform offers unmatched vantage points throughout the global Internet and cloud providers, delivering immediate visibility into the digital experience for every user, application, website or service, over any network. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including Comcast, eBay, HP, 120+ of the Global 2000, 65+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005182/en/

Contacts:

Ben Stricker

ThousandEyes Global Public Relations

bstricker@thousandeyes.com