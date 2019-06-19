Marijuana Revenue SoarsIt's official: the first $1.0 billion has been made by a U.S. state via marijuana taxation. Colorado, the pioneer when it comes to marijuana legalization in the U.S., has now reaped more than $1.0 billion in revenue since it legalized recreational pot in 2014.The Colorado Department of Revenue announced that the combined marijuana tax, license and fee revenue reached $1.02 billion. Not to mention that marijuana sales alone have exceeded $6.56 billion. (Source: "Colorado has now made more than $1 billion from pot sales" CNN, June 14,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...