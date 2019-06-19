LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging Recognized as a 2019 Cellerant 'Best of Class' Technology Award Winner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. ("LED Medical" or "the Company"), has proudly announced that its XVWeb Cloud Imaging Software, developed by its subsidiary Apteryx, Inc. ("Apteryx"), has received the 2019 Cellerant "Best of Class" Technology Award for the Imaging Software category.

"We are entering a new era in dentistry - one that will change how we diagnose, treat, and manage our patients and practices," said Dr. Lou Shuman, CEO of Cellerant and founder of the Best of Class Technology Awards. "This was a breakthrough year in product and services technologies. The panel spent hundreds of hours in close discussion reviewing and analyzing the corporate landscape. Pay close attention to our winners as they are truly leading the way to provide you what is best in today's contemporary practice."

XVWeb is dentistry's leading picture archiving and communication system (PACS), delivering state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis and backup as a cost-effective SaaS (software-as-a-service) subscription. XVWeb subscribers can access the totality of their clinical image data 24 hours per day, 7 days per week from compatible web-connected devices. The XVWeb 3D module adds the same level of accessibility and security for patient CBCT image data. All CBCT visualizations, including 3D image rendering, are processed and performed via the cloud and are complemented by a full range of image analysis and annotation tools. In addition, XVWeb 3D provides an efficient process for HIPAA-compliant sharing of patient images between healthcare providers, greatly improving the efficiency of case collaboration in comparison to premise-based software systems.

"We are excited about the impact that the utilization of cloud computing will have on dental imaging and the advances it will bring to comprehensive image acquisition, image management and treatment planning," stated Kevin Crucs, vice president of research and development for Apteryx, Inc. "Our team has developed a unique SaaS solution that gives clinicians the treatment planning and visualization tools they need in a cloud environment, all while maintaining the exceptional image quality and handling that the industry has come to expect from Apteryx products."

"Our goal is to help the doctor make the best decisions for their office which, in the end, benefits the patients that we all serve," said John Flucke, DDS, Best of Class panel member. "I'm honored to be able to help my peers with the decision-making process and helping them wade through the plethora of high tech products that can change offices and lives for the better."

The 2019 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award is selected by a panel of the most prominent technology leaders in dentistry: Paul Feuerstein, DMD, technology editor for Dentistry Today; John Flucke, DDS, technology editor for Dental Products Report; Marty Jablow, DMD, known as America's technology coach; Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, DMD, editor-in-chief of Inside Dental Hygiene; Chris Salierno, DDS, editor-in-chief of Dental Economics and Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, founder and creator of the Best of Class Technology Award.

Dr. David Gane, CEO of LED Medical Diagnostics concluded: "We are very proud to have XVWeb named "Best of Class" by such a distinguished panel of dental industry thought leaders. Our team is focused on continuing to enhance XVWeb with new advancements and cutting edge clinical capabilities so that this award is the first of many more to come."

About LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a dental imaging technology provider focused on delivering state-of-the-art imaging software and systems. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries LED Dental Inc., LED Dental Ltd., and Apteryx, Inc., LED Medical has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging products and software for over 20 years. LED's proprietary technologies include the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors, in addition to Apteryx's XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, LED is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LMD, the OTCQB under the symbol LEDIF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

About the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Best of Class Technology Awards have grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness in the community of manufacturers that are driving the discussion as to how practices will operate now and in the future.

The selection process relies on an expert panel of dentists recognized as thought leaders and educators. It includes Dr. Paul Feuerstein, Dr. John Flucke, Dr. Marty Jablow, Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, Dr. Chris Salierno, and Dr. Lou Shuman. Over the course of each year, the panel members seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis.

For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2019 Award Winners, go to www.cellerantconsulting.com/bestofclass.

About Cellerant Consulting Group

Founded and led by CEO Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, Cellerant provides strategic dental market insights, clinical expertise, implementation resources and support to accelerate growth for client dental companies. Cellerant services include new concept incubation, clinical product evaluation, product development, continuing education program development and CE sponsorship, strategic branding and marketing, online marketing, content marketing and dental media relations management. As an orthodontist and former owner of a 10-doctor multi-specialty private group practice, Dr. Shuman guides clients to offer products that engage dental customers and provide sustained differentiation. Cellerant operates under a unique model that merges leading voices in clinical product evaluation and strategic partner companies to provide a menu of services from one easily accessible network.

Forward Looking Statements

