Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix Expands Sales and Business Development Team with Appointment of Three Senior Nuclear Industry Executives

George Taylor appointed Vice President of Waste Services Business Development and Sales

Chris Reno appointed Director of Nuclear Services Business Development

Brian Wood appointed as Director of Commercial and Utility Business Development

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PESI) today announced the addition of three senior executives to support the Company's sales and business development initiatives. The Company appointed George Taylor as Vice President of Waste Services Business Development and Sales, Chris Reno as Director of Nuclear Services Business Development, and Brian Wood as Director of Commercial and Utility Business Development.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are delighted to welcome such experienced and proven industry executives to the senior management team. Each of these individuals brings extensive relationships with government and business leaders, as well as relevant experience in the nuclear and environmental industries, which will be of tremendous value as we continue to grow our Treatment and Services Segments. These appointments come at a key inflection point in the Company's development, as we are focused on accelerating our growth through a variety of ongoing business development initiatives and aggressively bidding on new contracts. We have begun to see the benefit of the improvements we made last year within our business development organization, as illustrated by the recent contracts awarded within the Services Segment and diversification of our revenue streams in the Treatment Segment. We look forward to building upon this success with the addition of these three proven executives."

Mr. Taylor brings 35 years of experience in senior management and business development roles within the nuclear industry. Mr. Taylor previously served as the Vice President of Business Development for Visionary Solutions, LLC (VS) and a director of its joint venture company, Aleut World Solutions, where he was responsible for day to day operations and successfully led the joint venture's return to profitability and expanded operations, including securing a $100M contract with the U.S. Army Core of Engineers for the transport and disposal of low-level radioactive waste nationwide. He has led engineering and procurement projects with multiple U.S Department of Energy (DOE) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) laboratories, while working to support naval reactors and as DOE Y-12 National Security Complex Liaison with the Department of Commerce's Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Mr. Taylor holds Bachelor degree in Materials Science Engineering from Rice University and an MBA from George Washington University.

Mr. Reno brings over 30 years' experience, including senior management, as well as sales and marketing of professional engineering and nuclear management services. From 1994 to 2017, he held a variety of roles within Atkins (formerly EnergySolutions, Duratek, Scientific Ecology Group and Westinghouse), where he placed over $1 billion of service contracts with every major DOE and NNSA facility in the United States. During his tenure, his primary focus was managing sales of "Tier II" services to the federal government DOE contractors. His responsibilities included review and response to federal solicitations and procurement regulations, managing all aspects of proposal development, strategic planning, initial contacts, understanding client needs, proposal development, closing, contracts management and presentations to senior management. Mr. Reno has a Bachelor in Science degree in Economics from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Mr. Wood brings more than 15 years of experience in hazardous waste, radioactive waste operations, emergency management, chemical hazards, disaster preparedness, environmental compliance, emergency response, and hazard identification. Mr. Wood previously served as the waste management manager at EnergySolutions, Inc., where he was responsible for leading the planning of radioactive waste management projects in Asia including Fukushima and decommissioning projects in Japan. Previously, Mr. Wood was employed as Senior Manager, Radioactive Waste & Spent Fuel at Tennessee Valley Authority where he developed numerous contracts for disposal, processing and transporting radioactive waste. He is a former Staff Sergeant with the Air National Guard and Senior Airman in the United States Air Force.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe", "expects", "intends", "anticipate", "plan to", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: accelerating our growth through a variety of ongoing business development initiatives and aggressively bidding on new contracts; diversification of our revenue streams in the Treatment Segment; and building upon this success with the addition of these three proven executives. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply, commercialize, and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; that Congress provides continuing funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; ability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; factors arising that causes us to delay implementation of our strategic plan; and the additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2018 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316

