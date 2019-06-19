Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce that Earth Innovations, the Company's operational arm, has signed Liberty Marketing Solutions of Lowell, Arkansas to represent the Company and its products to Walmart, Sam's Club and Fred Meyer stores across the United States.

"This is the next step in our stated intention to increase our sales in the US. We are pleased to enter into this relationship with Liberty and its principals, and we are confident that this will position Earth Innovations to have the best possible representation at Walmart and Sam's Club - thanks, in part, to Kam Ghomghani's 21 years of experience at Walmart," says Stephen Coates, President of Earth Innovations.

"We are excited to partner with Earth Innovations and to begin representing their unique eco-friendly products; ecoTraction and Smell Grabber. We feel they help fill a gap in retailers' respective categories," says Kam Ghomghani, EVP, Sales and Operations at Liberty Marketing Solutions.

"We provide our clients with the knowledge and experience they need to feel confident that their business will excel in the retail market," adds Terri Ghomghani, Principal at Liberty Marketing Solutions. "We deliver customized solutions and unparalleled execution that will help get Earth Innovations' products on the shelves of some of America's largest retail chains."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a two year period.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries:

info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:

sales@earthinnovations.ca

