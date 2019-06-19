Canton Fair International Pavilion Establishes Fast Path for Russian Companies to Enter China and Expand Business Reach

- Registration Now Open for International Pavilion Exhibitors at the 126th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SITITEK, a Russian company that has designed, manufactured and sold innovative consumer electronic products since 1995, together with its self-owned brand i4Technology, has completed its experience as a first-time exhibitor at the 125th Canton Fair International Pavilion ("The Pavilion"), where the company received an astonishing number of inquiries on their first day.

"About 20 buyers came to our booth to ask about our products in the first half day," said Mr. Dmitry Lobaskov, the Commercial Director of i4Technology, "We had participated in the Canton Fair as a buyer before and decided to try as a seller this time. And it works. We are confident in the quality of our products, as well as the Fair and the attending buyers; we believe that we will develop good deals from the inquiries we collected here."

With the record high two-way trade amount of over 100 billion U.S. dollars between China and Russia in 2018, more trade opportunities are flowing between the two countries. Buyers to the 125th Canton Fair from Russia increased by 1.29%. During the same session, the 2019 Canton Fair International Market Forum, with a focus on promoting China and Russia's strategic partners on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, was held to encourage the consolidation of Sino-Russian economic and trade cooperation.

Over the past three years, from the 120th to 125th session, the Pavilion has attracted more than 100 European companies as exhibitors to explore the Chinese market and expand their business reach. About 30% of them are from Russia, Poland, Ukraine and other eastern European countries. Most exhibitors chose the Pavilion not only to explore the Chinese market but also to connect with more buyers worldwide, treating Canton Fair as an open platform of global business resources.

The Project Leader of the Pavilion noted that the Pavilion had been adapted to the changes and trends of China's import market and is actively attracting more buyers with the trade advantages presented by the Greater Bay Area as well as exploring new opportunities and resources. Therefore, a Global Cooperation Networking dinner meeting for International Pavilion was held during the 125th session to highlight the opportunities that Canton Fair brings to the Greater Bay Area as a trading platform, encouraging business participation and resource exchange between domestic and international companies.

Registration has been open for International Pavilion exhibitors at the 126th Canton Fair:

Phase Dates Categories Phase 1 October 15-19, 2019 Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances Building Materials & Hardware Machinery Equipment Phase 3 October 31- November 4, 2019 Food & Drink Household Items Fabrics and Home Textiles

For detailed information, please visit the official website of Canton Fair International Pavilion: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/index.aspx

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

For more Information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/