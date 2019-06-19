sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,041 Euro		-0,035
-3,23 %
WKN: A2PBNN ISIN: CA98936N1024 Ticker-Symbol: 2VV 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,046
1,10
15:00
1,041
1,095
15:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC1,041-3,23 %