Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) -Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PHCG), a development stage, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Santa Monica, California, is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its formal application to OTC Markets to uplist to the OTCQB platform. The Company believes it meets the requisites for uplisting on the OTCQB.

"The listing of our shares on the OTCQB will be both a milestone and a catalyst to the Pure Harvest business model," said David Lamadrid, Chief Executive Officer, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. "An ascension to the OTCQB would place Pure Harvest among a much larger constituency of potential investors and signal that we meet or exceed the standard of transparency welcomed by investors and institutions."

"Moreover, this important step will complete our corporate transformative phase which has seen us align our stock symbol, share structure, business name and now, a market that better represents our efforts to have an impact in the global cannabis economy," added Lamadrid.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and established for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group is a development stage science-based medical cannabis company with a commitment to the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated producer and distributor in large, established, and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest Cannabis as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Pure Harvest recently merged with The Pocket Shot Company and plans to transition into a vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO) and purveyor of the finest quality cannabis and hemp derived products for active life styles, and to support patient health and well-being.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45732