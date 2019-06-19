Pompe disease Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched Pompe disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Pompe Disease market report covers a detailed overview and comprehensive insight of the Pompe Disease Epidemiology and Pompe Disease market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) Pompe Disease market report provides insights on the current and emerging Pompe Disease therapies. Pompe Disease market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Pompe Disease market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pompe Disease market.

"Pompe Disease total diagnosed prevalent population in the United States shall grow at a CAGR of 0.48% for the study period of 2017 to 2028."

Get a free sample page: https://bit.ly/2MNdjW6

Pompe disease symptoms are caused by missing or insufficient amounts of an enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). Although, there is currently no cure, different Pompe disease treatment options can help to ease Pompe disease symptoms.

Most patients require supportive therapy to address the Pompe disease symptoms that include respiratory and cardiac problems, physical disability, and difficulty swallowing. Some patients may require a mechanical ventilator during respiratory infections or at night. Physical and occupational therapy can improve patients' muscle strength and help them to learn to use canes or walkers if necessary. Speech therapy and usage of feeding tubes are some of the other components. Prior to the arrival of Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in 2006, patients were primarily dependent on Supportive Treatment comprising of respiratory support, ambulatory support, physiotherapy and/or dietary treatment.

The increasing awareness of the Pompe disease assisted by organizational support along with the high prices of Enzyme Replacement therapies (and expanded approvals) is expected to fuel the Pompe disease market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.

The expected launch of emerging therapies is believed to create a positive impact on the Pompe disease market size in the upcoming years.

AT-GAA ACTUS-101

and many others

Some of the companies are:-

Amicus Therapeutics Actus therapeutics

and many others

Get a free demo of the report: https://bit.ly/2MNdjW6

Table of contents

1. Pompe Disease Report Introduction

2. Pompe Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Pompe Disease Disease Background and Overview

4. Diagnostic approaches for identification of Pompe Disease

5. Pompe Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Pompe Disease Country- Wise Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU-5

6.2.1.Assumptions and Rationale

6.2.2.Germany

6.2.3.France

6.2.4.Italy

6.2.5.Spain

6.2.6.United Kingdom

6.3. Japan

7. Pompe Disease Treatments & Medical Practices

8. Pompe Disease Marketed Products

8.1. Myozyme/ Lumizyme: Sanofi Genzyme

9. Pompe Disease Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. AT-GAA: Amicus Therapeutics

11. Country-Wise Market Analysis 7MM

11.1. United States Market Size

11.2. Germany Market Size

11.3. France Market Size

11.4. United Kingdom Market Size

11.5. Spain Market Size

11.7. Japan Market Size

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Pompe Disease Report Methodology

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related reports:

Pompe Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2019

"Pompe Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2019" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across Pompe Disease. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis by development stage, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type.

Pompe Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

DelveInsight's Pompe Disease- Epidemiology Forecast, 2028" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pompe Disease epidemiology, providing the historical and forecasted data for the 7MM during the forecast period from 2016-2028.