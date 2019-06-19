Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has announced the appointment of Miikka Lindberg as Director of Professional Services based in CCC's London office.

An experienced manager with an extensive background leading multinational teams, Lindberg brings two decades of IT industry expertise. Lindberg also has a strong background in quality assurance, management of geographically dispersed teams and delivery of advanced customer care applications.

"CCC's professional services team is laser focused on empowering our customers with data and information integration solutions that help them work more efficiently and effectively," said Álvaro Garcia Neto, Vice President of Engineering and Professional Services, CCC. "Miikka's vast experience in this space will serve to not only support our customers, but advance CCC's own objectives to champion novel uses of licensed content in pursuit of rapid innovation. We're thrilled to have him as part of the team."

Prior to joining CCC, Lindberg worked in various roles at Nuance, serving as Senior Manager, Professional Services in EMEA, and previously as a Professional Services APAC Region QA Manager for Information Technologies Australia (acquired by Nuance). Earlier in his career, Lindberg worked in various management positions for Nokia Networks in Helsinki, Finland. He has a Bachelor of Science (BSc (Hons)) in Computer Science from Coventry University and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Business Information Technology from Oulu University of Applied Sciences.

"CCC has a global reputation for being on the forefront of information management, across geographies, industries and disciplines," said Lindberg. "I'm excited to join the professional services team to help our customers succeed."

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirectandIxxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. and with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

