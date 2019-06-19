Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Fairings Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), Material (Non-Metallic, Metallic), Application (Flight Control Surface, Fuselage, Engine, Cockpit, Wings, Landing Gear), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aircraft fairing are used to produce a smooth outline and reduce drag of aircrafts. The fairing structures helps to cover gaps and spaces between parts of an aircraft to reduce form drag and interference drag as well as provide improved appearance.

• The primary function of a fairing is to reduce the form and interference drag and smoothen the aircraft surface. The aircraft fairing includes bulkheads, frames, floor beams, and stringers.

• The use of materials such as composite provides high strength, relatively low weight, and corrosion resistance for the aircraft fairing are increasing the demand of aircraft fairings market.

• The demand of aircraft fairing in flight control surface, fuselage, engine, cockpit, wings, landing gear application has increased the aircraft fairings market size.

Market Overview and Trends

• Plasma fairing technology to reduce aircraft landing gear noise and smart aircraft structure are aircraft fairings trends to increase the aircraft fairings market growth in upcoming years.

• Modernization & innovations in aircrafts coupled with rise of new entrants will drive the aircraft fairings industry growth.

• Rising demand of light-weight fairings along with increasing commercial aircrafts production due to rising passenger footfall and cargo traffic will further propel the aircraft fairings market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The growing demand for lightweight fairings and increasing global aircraft fleet size are the major drivers of the market.

• Additionally, the materials are relatively new, and therefore result in high production cost, that further act as challenge to the industry participants.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Reduction in the cost of composite materials

• Adoption of 3D printing in aircraft fairing manufacturing

• The fabrication of composite fairings is quite complex and labour intensive which is likely to hinder the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Aircraft Fairings market is segmented on the aircraft type, material, application, end user, and geography.

Aircraft Type

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Military Market, 2019-2029

• General Aviation Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Non-Metallic Market, 2019-2029

• Metallic Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Flight Control Surface Market, 2019-2029

• Fuselage Market, 2019-2029

• Engine Market, 2019-2029

• Nose Market, 2019-2029

• Cockpit Market, 2019-2029

• Wings Market, 2019-2029

• Landing Gear Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft fairings market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• FACC AG won a contract worth USD 119 million from Bombardier to produce composite wing-to-body fairings for Bombardier Aerospace's new CSeries family of regional aircraft.

• Strata Manufacturing entered into partnership with Siemens to develop 3D printed technology for aircraft fairing parts. This technology will help airlines to improve their designs including manufacturing complex parts.

Companies covered in the report include:

AAR Corporation

Airbus

Airbus SE

Arnprior Aerospace Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc.

Barnes Group

Boeing

Comtek

CTRM Aero Composites

Daher

FACC AG

FDC Composites

Fiber Dynamics, Inc.

IAMPL

Kaman Aerosystems

Malibu Aerospace LLC

Mcfarlane Aviation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nordam

Royal Engineered Composites

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

STRATA

Strata Manufacturing

ThomasNet

Vantage Associates Inc

