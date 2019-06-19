Nasdaq Riga decided on June 19, 2019 to approve the application of AS "Brivais vilnis" and to delist its 3 099 450 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100824, ticker BRV1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Brivais vilnis" is set to June 28, 2019. AS "Brivais vilnis" shareholders resolved on delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary meeting of shareholders on February 28, 2019. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on May 24, 2019. After the mandatory takeover of shares SIA " MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS " directly owns 3 019 295 shares of the Company, which constitute 97.41% of the Company's voting shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius