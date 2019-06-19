Customers rate the company a 4.4 out of 5 for Workforce Engagement Management based on 115 reviews as of June 19, 2019

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today announced it has been named as the only May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Workforce Engagement Management.

"We are proud to be named the Customers' Choice for Workforce Engagement Management. We believe that this distinction validates our customer-first approach; it reminds us to never stop learning, exploring and listening to our customers," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "Our customers are our most valuable source of innovation, and they are the reason why Calabrio continues to accelerate change in this industry-empowering the modern workforce and enriching human experiences."

According to Gartner, "the emergence of workforce engagement management (WEM) software characterizes the evolution of the established, multibillion-dollar workforce optimization (WFO) software market. The WEM landscape is defined by functionality that includes support for recruitment and onboarding, evaluation and improvement, time management, assistance and task management, metrics and recognition, the voice of the employee (VoE)." The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

One recent Calabrio customer review on Gartner Peer Insights stated, "Calabrio ONE has proven to be a robust and steady platform, helping users be able to improve training and quality in our call center programs. As a second phase we implemented WFM and Data Analytics, showing us a new layer of hidden information that helps improve our resources utilization and find all the hidden nuggets of key information among all our daily interactions. We now have the tools to review calls, understand the context, implement changes in the process and better use our team while boosting the motivation." -Operations Manager at a large ($1B-3B) Finance company. Read the full review on Gartner Peer Insights.

Gartner also released a new document, "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Workforce Engagement Management" that summarizes information from Peer Insights' reviews and ratings data to help end users make better buying decisions.

This news comes after the announcement on June 3 that Calabrio has acquired European-based software provider, Teleopti-creating the global standard for customer experience intelligence.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

