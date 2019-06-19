Redishred Capital Corp.: RediShred Capital Corp. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / RediShred Capital Corp. ("RediShred") (TSX-V: KUT) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement with Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited ("Acumen"). RediShred has increased the size of the underwriters' option from 1,580,000 common shares to 2,892,000 common shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the underwriters' option, RediShred will now issue an aggregate of 11,842,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.95 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $11,249,900 (the "Offering").

The Common Shares will be offered by way of private placement in all provinces of Canada and certain other jurisdictions agreed to between Acumen and the Company. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 4, 2019, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

RediShred intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

