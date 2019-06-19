Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the 2019 Florida International Medical Expo

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that it will attend the 28th annual Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) medical trade fair from June 26 to June 28 in Miami Beach, Florida.

FIME is a premier trade show that includes more than 1,200 exhibiting companies, over 14,000 healthcare and trade professionals, with more than 103 countries represented. Dynatronics will be showcasing its Bird & Cronin and Hausmann brands that consist of a full-line of orthopedic soft bracing products and treatment tables. During the expo, the company will be highlighting several of their notable premier products for the professional and consumer markets at booth C47.

"This convention provides an excellent forum to promote our restorative soft bracing products and tables to an international audience of potential buyers and users," explained Dr. Christopher von Jako, Chief Executive Officer of the Dynatronics. "We have successfully participated in FIME for many years and look forward to building relationships with current and new customers during the event."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Dynatron Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

