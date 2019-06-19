According to Technavio Research Report "Electric Truck Market by product (hybrid trucks and all-electric trucks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) is witnessed to grow to 309.39 thousand units, at a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2023".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005425/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric truck market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of Electric Truck Market.

Request for Samplehttps://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Electric%20Truck%20Market%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global electric truck market: Development of power recovery options in electric trucks

Electric trucks require an uninterrupted power supply to undertake operations without disruption. Increased vehicle downtime is considered a loss for the owners of trucks. Hence, truck manufacturers are equipping vehicles with the latest technologies to recover a part of the energy lost during the vehicle's operations.

"Electric vehicle manufacturers have been integrating various technologies such as the addition of solar panels and regenerative braking as major power recovery technologies in electric vehicles. Although the amount of power regenerated through these methods is highly insufficient to recharge the battery, these technologies slow down the power consumption and increase the effective range of an electric vehicle. For example in 2017, companies such as Audi, started developing thin-film solar panels to be fitted within the glass roofs of its electric vehicles. This would increase power recovery and help to raise the effective traveling range of the electric vehicle," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Electric%20Truck%20Market%202019-2023&type=customization

Few Major Players for the electric truck market are:

AB Volvo

BYD

Daimler

Dongfeng Motor Group

Hino Motors

Navistar

Segmentation analysis Electric Truck Market

This market research report segments the global electric truck market by product (hybrid trucks and all-electric trucks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The hybrid trucks segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 95% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 59%. However, by 2023, APAC is expected to surpass the Americas to become the leading region, accounting for a market share of nearly 46%.

Declining battery prices

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the reducing battery prices. Since electric trucks are driven by battery-powered systems, the battery cost is one of the most important factors contributing to the upfront cost of the electric truck. There have been several improvements in the technology of battery electric vehicles, making them more desirable to consumers. For example, advances in Li-ion batteries made them comparatively lightweight with a longer lifespan as compared to conventional lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid batteries.

Browse Industries Reports Auto Components

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005425/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com