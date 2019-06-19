EQT Acquires Acumatica - a US-based 'Cloud-native' ERP Software Vendor - In Connection with its Existing IFS Investment

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT acquires Acumatica, a fast-growing US-based provider of modern, flexible, cloud-based ERP software systems

Acumatica is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunity created from the ERP market's shift to cloud-based software, thanks to its customer-centric product proposition and a highly-scalable indirect distribution model

Acumatica to become sister company of existing EQT VII portfolio company IFS, the leading ERP software vendor

EQT will support Acumatica's continued growth journey by leveraging its TMT and software expertise, global platform and cross-pollination opportunities with IFS

The EQT VII fund ("EQT" or "EQT VII") has entered into agreements to acquire Acumatica (or "the Company") from its founders, management and other minority investors. Existing shareholders and management will re-invest significantly into the Company, while EQT will have majority ownership.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, US, Acumatica is a fast-growing software as a service ("SaaS") company, serving customers with true cloud Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") solutions. Through its ERP platform, Acumatica helps customers streamline and automate processes, manage and control inventory in real-time and increase productivity. The Company's software is delivered via the cloud and is accessible from any location, on any device.

The acquisition was made through the same EQT VII holding company, which currently owns leading ERP software vendor, IFS. Going forward, Acumatica and IFS will operate as sister companies, serving the market with complementary cloud ERP solutions. Acumatica will focus on small to medium sized businesses while IFS will continue to focus on larger enterprise customers.

The two companies are expected to benefit from cross-pollination of R&D capabilities and a synergistic geographic and end-market footprint. At the same time, Acumatica will continue to operate as an independent company, led by CEO Jon Roskill, with a focus on accelerating its strong growth momentum, customer satisfaction and channel-only go-to-market strategy.

Johannes Reichel, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT VII, commented: "Acumatica perfectly fits EQT's thematic investment approach and will strongly benefit from EQT's long experience in developing companies in the software sector. The transaction also forges a strategic relationship between Acumatica and IFS - two of the fastest-growing ERP vendors globally. These two companies are best-in-class challengers and together they are well-positioned to serve the entire ERP market, from small and medium, all the way to large enterprises, on a global scale. EQT is very excited to back Jon and the greater leadership team at Acumatica."

Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica, said: "This move provides exceptional validation of Acumatica's market execution and growth in the last several years. Greater investment from EQT will unlock new opportunities for us to better serve our customers and secure a stronger future for Acumatica. To compound this potential, is the access to, and collaboration with, ERP industry leader and fellow EQT portfolio company, IFS."

Darren Roos, CEO of IFS, said: "I am excited about the enormous potential the IFS and Acumatica businesses have being part of the same portfolio. Our ability to add value to each other's customers and partners will accelerate value creation across both companies. I am a huge admirer of what Jon has achieved and look forward to being part of the next chapter of Acumatica's story."

Serguei Beloussov, CEO of Acronis, Founder and Chairman of Acumatica said: "Acumatica has built one of the leading cloud platforms in the world since we founded the business in 2006, testament to the founding team's expertise in building cloud platforms, as also reflected by the success of Acronis' Cyber Protection platform. EQT's investment will allow Acumatica to focus on achieving its goal to become the global market leader in the cloud ERP market and continue to accelerate its xRP platform development to better support to its current and future ISVs and OEMs."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Jefferies acted as financial advisor and Kirkland and Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors to EQT VII. GCA acted as financial advisor to Acumatica and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal counsel.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to more than 5,000 small and midmarket organizations through our team of 275 worldwide employees and 300 channel partners.

More info: www.acumatica.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners.

More info: www.IFSworld.com

